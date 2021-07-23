Coronavirus News: DC schools' COVID-19 measures | Md. funding schools' COVID-19 testing | Uptick in cases in DC region | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » MLB News » Kuhl scheduled to start…

Kuhl scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against San Francisco

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-60, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-35, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (3-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (6-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -183, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Pittsburgh will play on Friday.

The Giants are 30-13 on their home turf. San Francisco has slugged .435 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the club with a .546 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 15-34 away from home. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .386.

The Giants won the last meeting 4-1. Alex Wood earned his fifth victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Mitch Keller registered his fifth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buster Posey ranks second on the Giants with 70 hits and has 30 RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 17 home runs and has 54 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .304 batting average, 6.33 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (knee).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

Army adopting new policies to help soldiers move as housing market fires up

Warner says ‘time is now’ for cyber incident reporting legislation

State Dept. staffing surge won’t address passport backlog ‘overnight,’ union warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up