Kelly expected to start as Diamondbacks host the Rockies

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 3:05 AM

Colorado Rockies (37-48, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-63, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (5-6, 4.01 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-7, 4.67 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -123, Rockies +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 13-27 in home games in 2020. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 8.1.

The Rockies are 6-31 on the road. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .308, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .356.

The Rockies won the last meeting 4-3. Daniel Bard earned his second victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Stefan Crichton registered his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 18 home runs and is batting .248.

Raimel Tapia leads the Rockies with 91 hits and has 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .251 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (hamstring), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Matt Adams: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

