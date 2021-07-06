Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » MLB News » Gonsolin, Dodgers to take…

Gonsolin, Dodgers to take on Lopez, Marlins

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (53-32, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (36-47, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 2.81 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-5, 2.97 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +114, Dodgers -132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Taylor and the Dodgers will take on the Marlins Tuesday.

The Marlins are 19-18 on their home turf. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Trevor Rogers leads them with a mark of 10.9.

The Dodgers are 25-19 in road games. Los Angeles has hit 108 home runs as a team this season. Max Muncy leads the team with 18, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Marlins won the last meeting 5-4. David Hess earned his first victory and Jorge Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Victor Gonzalez registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with 19 home runs and is batting .230.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 34 extra base hits and is batting .244.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .245 batting average, 1.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), John Curtiss: (neck), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up