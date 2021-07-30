2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » MLB News » Gallen scheduled to start…

Gallen scheduled to start for Arizona against Los Angeles

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (62-42, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-71, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-5, 4.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +163, Dodgers -186; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Los Angeles will face off on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are 19-30 in home games in 2020. Arizona is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. David Peralta leads the team with 45 total runs batted in.

The Dodgers are 29-24 on the road. Los Angeles’s lineup has 143 home runs this season, Max Muncy leads them with 22 homers.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-4. Kenley Jansen notched his first victory and Muncy went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. J.B. Bukauskas took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavin Smith is second on the Diamondbacks with nine home runs and is slugging .422.

Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 104 hits and is batting .296.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .210 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Josh Reddick: (illness), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Josh Rojas: (finger), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Trea Turner: (covid-19), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

GSA earns top marks under FITARA 12 scorecard

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up