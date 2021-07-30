2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Crowe expected to start for Pittsburgh against Philadelphia

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 3:05 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (51-51, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-64, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-5, 5.54 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (2-5, 5.89 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +117, Phillies -135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Pirates Friday.

The Pirates are 21-29 on their home turf. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .304 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .383.

The Phillies are 20-30 on the road. Philadelphia has a collective .240 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .306.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 112 hits and has 57 RBIs.

Segura leads the Phillies with 90 hits and has 33 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .241 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.53 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (finger), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Travis Jankowski: (covid-19), Adam Haseley: (covid-19).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

