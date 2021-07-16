Coronavirus News: More variants with low vaccination rates | Eviction ban ending | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Bumgarner scheduled to start for Arizona against Chicago

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 4:36 AM

Chicago Cubs (44-46, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (26-66, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (11-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 5.73 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +130, Cubs -150; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Chicago will meet on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are 15-28 in home games in 2020. Arizona is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 60 total runs batted in.

The Cubs are 16-29 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .271.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 20 home runs and has 60 RBIs.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 21 home runs and is batting .238.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .225 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Cubs: 2-8, .257 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (hamstring), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Eric Sogard: (thumb), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

