2021 All-Star Starters

Tuesday, July 13 At Coors Field, Denver American League

Catcher — Salvador Pérez, Kansas City Royals

First Baseman — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second Baseman — Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays

Shortstop — Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

Third Baseman — Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

Designated Hitter — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Outfield — Teoscar Hernández, Toronto Blue Jays

National League

Catcher — Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Second Baseman — Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates

Shortstop — Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Outfield — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Outfield — Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds

Outfield — Jesse Winker, Cincinnati Reds

Final percentages American League

Catchers: Salvador Pérez 62%, Martín Maldonado 20%, Yasmani Grandal 18%

First basemen: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 75%, Yuli Guerriel 15%, José Abreu 10%

Second basemen: Marcus Semien 54%, José Altuve 32%, DJ LeMahieu 14%

Third basemen: Rafael Devers 61%, Alex Bregman 22%, Yoán Moncada 16%

Shortstops: Xander Bogaerts 42%, Bo Bichette 37%, Carlos Correa 21%

Outfielders: Mike Trout 19%, Aaron Judge 13%, Teoscar Hernández 12%, Byron Buxton 12%, Michael Brantley 10%, Cedric Mullins 10%, Randal Grichuk 8%, Adolis García 8%, Alex Verdugo 8%

Designated hitters: Shohei Ohtani 63%, J.D. Martinez 20%, Yordan Álvarez 17%

National League

Catcher: Buster Posey 58%, Yadier Molina 25%, Willson Contreras 18%

First basemen: Freddie Freeman 48%, Max Muncy 34%, Anthony Rizzo 18%

Second basemen: Adam Frazier 47%, Ozzie Albies 33%, Gavin Lux 20%

Third basemen: Nolan Arenado 40%, Justin Turner 34%, Kris Bryant 26%

Shortstops: Fernando Tatis Jr. 64%, Javier Báez 19%, Brandon Crawford 17%

Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr. 21%, Nick Castellanos 18%, Jesse Winker 16%, Mookie Betts 13%, Chris Taylor 7%, Joc Pederson 7%, Mike Yastrzemski 6%, Bryce Harper 6%, Juan Soto 6%

Pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday, July 4

