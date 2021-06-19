JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Votto, Bell ejected in heated scene; Padres fan also tossed

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 8:23 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joey Votto and manager David Bell of the Cincinnati Reds were ejected in the first inning Saturday following a heated argument with home plate umpire Ryan Additon after Votto was called out on a checked swing.

A Padres fan sitting in the expensive seats near the Reds dugout also was tossed.

Catcher Webster Rivas appealed after Votto offered at the high, outside pitch from Miguel Diaz, and third base umpire Chris Guccione confirmed that Votto went around.

Votto was unhappy and began arguing, and Bell came out of the dugout and joined the argument. Bell and coaches Delino DeShields and Freddie Benavides had to keep Votto away from Additon, who then apparently ejected the player and manager at the same time.

Votto had to be restrained as he continued to argue. Shortly after Votto went to the dugout, the fan was ejected. Bell came back out on the field to continue arguing before leaving the game.

While the drama unfolded near home plate, Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. lounged on the grass in shallow left field.

