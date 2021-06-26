CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Urias expected to start for the Dodgers against the Cubs

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 3:09 AM

Chicago Cubs (42-34, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (45-31, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (3-1, 5.18 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (9-3, 3.99 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -196, Cubs +169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs travel to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 24-13 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .407, good for fourth in the National League. Max Muncy leads the team with a .531 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Cubs are 16-21 on the road. Chicago has hit 103 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the club with 17, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-2. Blake Treinen recorded his second victory and A.J. Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Ryan Tepera registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 15 home runs and has 35 RBIs.

Baez leads the Cubs with 47 RBIs and is batting .227.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cubs: 4-6, .170 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

