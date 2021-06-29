CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Is it Normal Yet?: Sports at Capacity | Montgomery Co. update | DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
Smith expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Cardinals

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 3:05 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (22-58, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (38-41, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-3, 3.03 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-9, 6.53 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -157, Diamondbacks +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on the Cardinals Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 21-18 on their home turf. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with a mark of .349.

The Diamondbacks are 10-34 on the road. Arizona’s lineup has 71 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 17 homers.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-1. Giovanny Gallegos notched his fifth victory and Paul DeJong went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Alex Young took his sixth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman leads the Cardinals with 81 hits and has 19 RBIs.

Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 76 hits and is batting .275.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.72 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .235 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

