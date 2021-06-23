CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
Musgrove scheduled to start as San Diego hosts Los Angeles

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 3:05 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-29, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (44-32, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (7-5, 2.45 ERA, .94 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-6, 2.39 ERA, .84 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -112, Dodgers -103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Los Angeles will square off on Wednesday.

The Padres are 19-14 against the rest of their division. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .315, good for fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the club with a mark of .375.

The Dodgers are 20-10 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .411, good for fourth in the National League. Max Muncy leads the team with a .523 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Blake Snell earned his third victory and Jake Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Clayton Kershaw registered his seventh loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 35 extra base hits and is batting .285.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .452.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Pierce Johnson: (triceps), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: (finger), Austin Nola: (knee).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Cody Bellinger: (hamstring), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

