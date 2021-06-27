CORONAVIRUS: Latest vaccination numbers | DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations
Muller scheduled to start for Braves at Reds

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 3:19 AM

Atlanta Braves (36-40, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (38-37, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Muller (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -156, Braves +134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Atlanta will square off on Sunday.

The Reds are 18-17 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati leads the National League in hitting with a .249 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the club with an average of .348.

The Braves have gone 16-20 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .422, good for third in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .588 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 4-1. Luis Castillo recorded his third victory and Jesse Winker went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Ian Anderson took his fourth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez ranks second on the Reds with 16 home runs and is batting .175.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 72 hits and has 46 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by five runs

Braves: 5-5, .207 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Jesse Winker: (hip), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (finger), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

