Miley, Votto propel Reds past slumping Rockies 10-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Colorado Rockies 10-3 Saturday.

Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including Nick Castellanos, who went into the game leading the majors in hitting at .362 and the National League in slugging percentage at .638.

Votto and Eugenio Suárez also added two hits each for the Reds, who have won nine of 12 since falling a season-high six games below .500 on May 29. They reached .500 at 31-31 for the first time since they were 19-19 on May 16.

“It was important to get over that bit of a hump,” Miley said. “We were right around it, just underneath it. It’s great to get back to .500.”

Jesse Winker, right behind Castellanos in the batting race, went hitless but made a spectacular backhand catch while skirting the left-center field wall to rob Garrett Hampson leading off the sixth.

The Rockies have lost each of their road series this season and slipped to 5-26 away from Coors Field, compared to 20-14 at home. Opponents have reached double figures in runs in each of their last three games, and they’ve lost four of five and six of their last eight.

Miley singled twice and drew a leadoff walk in Cincinnati’s two-run sixth inning. The left-hander, who logged his first career no-hitter on May 7, overcame muggy conditions that included a 93-degree gametime temperature to allow six hits and three runs, two earned, with one walk and three strikeouts in seven innings.

“We just couldn’t mount a comeback against him,” Colorado manager Bub Black said. “He’s got an assortment of offspeed stuff, and we couldn’t conquer it. He’s a different kind of pitcher than what guys see in the modern era.”

Reds manager David Bell was ejected in the fourth inning by plate umpire Marvin Hudson. Bell appeared to be arguing over a foul tip call after a swing by Winker.

“It’s best to keep it between myself and the umpire,” Bell said. “I went out to ask a question. I will stop right there.”

Colorado right-hander Germán Márquez tied his career high by allowing 12 hits. He lasted two batters into the sixth, getting roughed up for nine runs, eight earned, with two walks and five strikeouts. He also hit a batter.

The Rockies, with starters Charlie Blackmon, Raimel Tapia and Ryan McMahon held out of the lineup, capitalized on third baseman Suárez’s two-base error to put together a second-inning three-run rally and take a brief 3-2 lead.

ANOTHER RUNG

With his third inning single, Votto broke a tie with Hall of Famer Tony Perez for fifth on the Reds career hits list. Votto has 1,936. Johnny Bench, another Hall of Famer, is next with 2,048.

FARM HAND

Reds SS Kyle Farmer made a diving stop to his left and, from his stomach, shoveled the ball from his glove to second baseman Jonathan India to start an inning-ending double play in the third.

SAFE IN LEFT

Winker signaled “safe” after a member of the grounds crew tripped and fell on his in short left field while retrieving a foul ball.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Black said IF-OF Chris Owings is tentatively scheduled to leave on Sunday for a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque. Owings has been on the 60-day injured list after undergoing surgery to repair a sprained right thumb.

Reds: Suárez was back in the starting lineup after leaving Friday’s game early for treatment on a hand injury he suffered in a cooking accident at home.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-6) starts Sunday. He allowed one run in seven innings against the Reds on May 16 at Coors Field in a game Cincinnati ended up winning, 7-6.

Reds: RHP Tony Santillan was promoted from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday to make his major league debut on Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hun/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.