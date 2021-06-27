Kershaw scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (42-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (46-31, second in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Chicago Cubs (42-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (46-31, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-6, 4.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-7, 3.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -194, Cubs +167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Chicago will square off on Sunday.

The Dodgers are 25-13 on their home turf. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .333 is second in the league. Max Muncy leads the club with an OBP of .406.

The Cubs are 16-22 in road games. Chicago has hit 104 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Javier Baez leads them with 17, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-2. David Price earned his third victory and Cody Bellinger went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Keegan Thompson took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 15 home runs and has 36 RBIs.

Kris Bryant leads the Cubs with 69 hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 4-6, .170 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.