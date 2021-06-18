CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Home » MLB News » Giants host the Phillies…

Giants host the Phillies after Gausman’s solid performance

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 3:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (33-33, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (44-25, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-1, 4.25 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (4-3, 4.00 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -129, Phillies +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Kevin Gausman. Gausman threw eight innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Arizona.

The Giants are 22-9 on their home turf. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .320, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the lineup with a mark of .401.

The Phillies are 12-21 in road games. Philadelphia’s lineup has 67 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads them with 13 homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 6-5. Hector Neris recorded his first victory and Mickey Moniak went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Wandy Peralta took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Posey leads the Giants with 57 hits and has 26 RBIs.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .448.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .265 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Alex Dickerson: (back), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Bryce Harper: (back), Jean Segura: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

21 attorneys general say election mail at risk if USPS slows mail standards

Military leaders push back on taking crimes out of chain of command

The underlying process for GWACs hasn’t changed since 1994; ADI says it’s time

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up