Diamondbacks, streaking Smith set for matchup with Mets

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 3:08 AM

New York Mets (26-20, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (19-36, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (4-4, 2.47 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona’s Smith puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Mets.

The Diamondbacks are 10-15 in home games in 2020. Arizona is slugging .387 as a unit. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with a .465 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Mets are 11-15 in road games. The New York pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.11, Marcus Stroman leads the staff with a mark of 2.47.

The Mets won the last meeting 6-2. Jacob deGrom earned his fourth victory and Pete Alonso went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. Merrill Kelly registered his sixth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 13 home runs and is batting .235.

Alonso leads the Mets with 23 RBIs and is batting .242.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .261 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Mets: 6-4, .222 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

