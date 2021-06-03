CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Free beer, other incentives for 'vaccine sprint' | Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Libraries reopening | Region's vaccine progress
Diamondbacks, streaking Smith set for matchup with Brewers

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 3:07 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-37, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (29-26, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jon Duplantier (0-0, 7.71 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Arizona will face off on Thursday.

The Brewers are 13-15 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .210 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .283.

The Diamondbacks are 9-21 on the road. Arizona has a collective .235 this season, led by Pavin Smith with an average of .290.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 10 home runs and has 31 RBIs.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 22 extra base hits and 39 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .204 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .258 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (calf), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

