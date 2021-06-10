D-backs fire hitting coaches after losing 30 of 35 games

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks fired hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske on Thursday with…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks fired hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske on Thursday with the team struggling to score runs during a brutal stretch in which it has lost 30 of 35 games.

The Diamondbacks named co-hitting coaches to replace them. Rick Short was promoted from Triple-A Reno and Drew Hedman was Arizona’s run production coordinator.

Arizona has a majors-worst 20-43 record. The D-backs have lost a franchise record 19 straight road games.

Their veteran-led lineup — including Ketel Marte, David Peralta, Nick Ahmed and Eduardo Escobar — has struggled to produce, especially over the last two weeks. Arizona had two hits in a 4-0 loss to Oakland on Wednesday.

The D-backs are batting .231 as a team and scored just 12 runs over their most recent six-game trip.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.