Cincinnati visits St. Louis, aims to build on Mahle’s strong showing

Cincinnati Reds (27-29, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (31-28, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (5-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Cardinals: John Gant (4-3, 1.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -127, Reds +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Tyler Mahle. Mahle threw seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Cardinals are 13-10 against opponents from the NL Central. St. Louis has slugged .388 this season. Nolan Arenado leads the club with a .509 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Reds are 14-10 against NL Central Division teams. Cincinnati has slugged .426, good for second in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .642 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 5-2. Tyler Mahle notched his fifth victory and Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Ryan Helsley registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 11 home runs and has 38 RBIs.

Tyler Naquin leads the Reds with 38 RBIs and is batting .253.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .217 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Reds: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Justin Williams: (neck), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (side), Yadier Molina: (knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

