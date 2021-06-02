CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Smaller weddings becoming best option | More work needed to make next holiday safer | Region's vaccine progress
Home » MLB News » Castellanos takes 18-game hit…

Castellanos takes 18-game hit streak into matchup with Phillies

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (26-29, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (24-29, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Spencer Howard (0-1, 5.56 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-1, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos is riding an 18-game hitting streak as Cincinnati readies to play Philadelphia.

The Reds are 12-14 on their home turf. Cincinnati has hit 74 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads them with 13, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

The Phillies have gone 11-19 away from home. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Phillies won the last meeting 17-3. Aaron Nola earned his fourth victory and Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for Philadelphia. Sonny Gray registered his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 29 extra base hits and is batting .361.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .510.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Michael Feliz: (undisclosed), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Bryce Harper: (forearm), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden administration sets mid-July deadline to finalize agency reentry plans

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

2022 budget calls for federal pay raise, hiring boosts at several agencies

IRS chips away at legacy IT, gets IT modernization boost in Biden budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up