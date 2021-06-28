CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | Merriweather Post to offer vaccines | WNBA says 99% of players fully vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
Castellanos hits slam as Reds rally past Phillies 12-4

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 10:21 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellano hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-4 on Monday night.

Cincinnati trailed 4-2 before Castellanos connected for his sixth career grand slam, driving a 1-1 fastball from Neftali Feliz (0-1) deep to center for his 15th homer. Castellanos thrust his fist in the air as he circled the bases.

It was Feliz’s first big league appearance since 2017. He came on after Bailey Falter pitched four innings of one-run ball in relief of Spencer Howard.

Cincinnati’s seventh-inning rally was sparked by Alejo Lopez, who was called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Louisville. He pinch-hit with one out and singled on the first pitch.

