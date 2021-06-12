CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » MLB News » Brewers face Pirates, look…

Brewers face Pirates, look to build on Woodruff’s strong showing

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (23-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-27, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-3, 5.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 1.97 ERA, .71 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -290, Pirates +241; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with five strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Brewers are 15-10 against NL Central opponents. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .280.

The Pirates are 7-20 against NL Central Division opponents. Pittsburgh has hit 45 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 10, averaging one every 21.2 at-bats.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-4. Brandon Woodruff earned his fifth victory and Christian Yelich went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Clay Holmes took his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 48 hits and has 36 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 10 home runs and has 30 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .223 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .210 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up