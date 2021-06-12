CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » MLB News » Braves look to stop…

Braves look to stop 3-game slide against Marlins

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves (29-32, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (28-35, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (3-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Marlins are 11-9 against NL East opponents. Miami has slugged .374 this season. Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the club with a .500 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Braves are 14-17 against the rest of their division. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .311 is fourteenth in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with an OBP of .390.

The Marlins won the last meeting 4-3. Sandy Alcantara recorded his fourth victory and Jazz Chisholm went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Miami. Charlie Morton registered his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 24 extra base hits and is batting .270.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .507.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .258 batting average, 3.96 ERA

Braves: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.37 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (back), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up