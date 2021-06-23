CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Home » MLB News » Bellinger returns to Dodgers,…

Bellinger returns to Dodgers, who try to avoid being swept

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 9:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder Cody Bellinger from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday before playing the finale of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, started in center field and batted cleanup as the Dodgers tried to avoid being swept.

Bellinger missed seven games with tightness in his left hamstring during his second stint on the IL this season. He missed 46 games after suffering a hairline fracture in his left leg on April 5.

He is hitting .226 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 16 games.

To make room, the Dodgers optioned infielder Andy Burns to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

21 attorneys general say election mail at risk if USPS slows mail standards

Military leaders push back on taking crimes out of chain of command

The underlying process for GWACs hasn’t changed since 1994; ADI says it’s time

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up