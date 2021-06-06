Bauer scheduled to start for Dodgers at Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers (34-24, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (27-29, second in the NL East) Atlanta; Sunday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (34-24, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (27-29, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (6-3, 2.24 ERA, .83 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (2-3, 5.35 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves +119, Dodgers -137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Los Angeles will face off on Sunday.

The Braves are 16-17 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 86 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 17 homers.

The Dodgers have gone 15-14 away from home. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .333 leads the National League. Max Muncy leads the team with an OBP of .414.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-4. Charlie Morton earned his fifth victory and Abraham Almonte went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Clayton Kershaw took his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .502.

Chris Taylor leads the Dodgers with 31 RBIs and is batting .281.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .198 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Max Muncy: (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.