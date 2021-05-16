Senzatela expected to start as Rockies host the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (18-19, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (15-25, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday, 3:10…

Cincinnati Reds (18-19, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (15-25, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman (2-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-4, 5.97 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -101, Reds -115; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Cincinnati will square off on Sunday.

The Rockies are 13-11 on their home turf. Colorado ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .248 batting average, Raimel Tapia leads the club with an average of .298.

The Reds are 8-12 in road games. Cincinnati has hit 54 home runs this season, second in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the team with 10, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-5. Lucas Sims notched his third victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Antonio Santos registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .503.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 21 extra base hits and 26 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Charlie Blackmon: (groin), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), C.J. Cron: (back), Matt Adams: (shin).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (heel), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.