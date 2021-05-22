CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Pirates’ Cahill lands on 10-day IL with left side discomfort

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 2:47 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Pittsburgh right-hander Trevor Cahill was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with left side discomfort.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Cahill “hadn’t seen a ton of improvement” and was placed on the IL to “give him a chance to get it right.”

The move with Cahill was retroactive to Thursday, a day after he left a start against St. Louis in the second inning.

Shelton said no decision has been made on who will fill Cahill’s next scheduled start on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.

Cahill (1-5, 6.81 ERA) is in his first season with the Pirates. Cahill, 33, is 86-99 with a 4.26 ERA in 13 seasons.

Right-hander Kyle Crick was activated off the 10-day IL. Crick returns from a right triceps injury.

