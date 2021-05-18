Phillies rally with 7 runs in 8th inning to beat Marlins 8-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ronald Torreyes delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ronald Torreyes delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 8-3 on Tuesday night.

In the Phillies’ first game since a dugout spat between manager Joe Girardi and infielder Jean Segura, the Marlins took a 3-1 lead when Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-run homer off a 100 mph fastball from Jose Alvarado in the top of the eighth. But the Phillies answered in the bottom half against relievers Dylan Floro (2-2) and John Curtiss.

Rhys Hoskins hit a sharp single with one out and Alec Bohm followed with an RBI double off the right-field fence. Odubel Herrera reached on an infield single and Andrew Knapp walked to load the bases. Nick Maton lined an RBI single to tie it.

Curtiss entered and Torreyes lined the first pitch down the left-field line in his first at-bat since April 17. Segura’s infield single knocked in another run. Bryce Harper ripped a two-run single to cap the seven-run rally.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler struck out 10, allowing one unearned run and five hits in seven innings. Wheeler reached double digits in strikeouts for the 10th time in his career and second this season.

Archie Bradley (1-1) fanned the only batter he faced to earn the win in his first appearance since April 10.

Marlins starter Cody Poteet tossed five innings of three-hit ball in his second career start but Miami’s bullpen gave up eight runs in three innings.

Before the game, Girardi and Segura both said they love each other and were eager to put their recent argument on the bench in the past.

FANS GONE WILD

A fan jumped onto the field from the left-field stands in the top of the eighth, sprinted across the outfield and climbed into the seats down the right-field line before security got him.

Another guy ran onto the field in the bottom half of the inning. He tagged second base, eluded a security guard, stumbled and got tackled.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: OF Lewis Brinson (left finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Phillies: SS Didi Gregorius (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list and INF/OF Scott Kingery was put on the seven-day concussion list. … LHP JoJo Romero needs Tommy John surgery and was moved to the 60-day injured list. … Torreyes was activated from the COVID-19 list and Bradley (side) returned from the injured list.

UP NEXT

LHP Trevor Rogers (5-2, 1.84 ERA) starts for the Marlins, and RHP Zach Eflin (2-2, 3.86) goes to the mound for the Phillies on Wednesday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.