Phillies catcher Realmuto back from COVID-19 IL after 1 day

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 5:46 PM

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is back in the starting lineup one day after being placed on the COVID-19-related injured list.

Realmuto was cleared to return by Major League Baseball, and was the designated hitter and batting fourth on the posted lineup for Friday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida.

Realmuto felt ill and had a fever Wednesday night and was placed on the IL in accordance with MLB protocols. He didn’t accompany the team on its flight to Florida but traveled on his own.

The Blue Jays are playing their third and final homestand at their spring training ballpark because of COVID-19 protocols in Canada. Toronto will be shifting games to Buffalo, New York, next month.

Realmuto left Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals after taking a foul ball off his left knee and sat out Wednesday night due to bruising and soreness.

Realmuto is hitting .314 with four homers and 16 RBIs. The two-time All-Star is in the first season of a five-year, $115.5 million deal.

A player goes on the COVID-19 IL by testing positive himself or for contract-tracing purposes after possibly being exposed to someone who tested positive.

