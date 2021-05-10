CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Padres and Rockies rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 1:53 PM

DENVER (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies scheduled for Monday night was postponed due to a forecast that called for inclement weather.

The Padres and Rockies were set to begin a three-game series at Coors Field. They will play Tuesday and then a traditional doubleheader Wednesday. The first game will start at 3:10 EDT and the second no later than 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings.

Jon Gray was scheduled to start Monday and figures to be bumped to Tuesday. The Padres were slated to throw Dinelson Lamet.

The forecast Tuesday is calling for more cold and rainy weather with a chance for snow.

