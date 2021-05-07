New York hosts Arizona after Walker’s solid outing

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-16, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (13-13, second in the NL East) Flushing, Queens;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-16, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (13-13, second in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 4.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -135, Diamondbacks +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Taijuan Walker. Walker pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with eight strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Mets are 6-4 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 20 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Pete Alonso leads the club with five, averaging one every 18.6 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks have gone 9-11 away from home. Arizona has slugged .409, good for fourth in the National League. Carson Kelly leads the team with a .645 slugging percentage, including eight extra-base hits and six home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 17 RBIs and is batting .280.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 14 extra base hits and is batting .243.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .234 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Merrill Kelly: (undisclosed), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

