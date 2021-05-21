CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » MLB News » Mets slugger Alonso goes…

Mets slugger Alonso goes on 10-day IL with sprained hand

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday because of a sprained right hand that has bothered him for more than two weeks.

Alonso has been nursing the injury since he was hit by a pitch.

“I want to nip this in the bud,” he said. “This is something where I feel like if I address this now, I’m going to be completely healthy the rest of the season. If we want to win the war, I’ve got to get right.”

The move was made before the start of the Mets’ weekend series at Miami. Alonso said he hopes he can return as soon as he is eligible to come off the IL.

The 2019 NL home run champion is batting .236 with six homers and 19 RBIs. He is 5 for 40 since May 5.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up