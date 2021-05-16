CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Keller expected to start as Pittsburgh hosts San Francisco

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 3:08 AM

San Francisco Giants (23-16, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-22, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (4-0, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-4, 7.81 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +138, Giants -160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Crawford and the Giants will take on the Pirates Sunday.

The Pirates are 8-10 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has slugged .350, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .481 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits.

The Giants are 9-12 on the road. San Francisco has hit 52 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads them with nine, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Pirates won the last meeting 8-6. Richard Rodriguez earned his second victory and Jacob Stallings went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Pittsburgh. Jake McGee registered his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is third on the Pirates with three home runs and has 15 RBIs.

Crawford leads the Giants with 21 RBIs and is batting .245.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (right ankle), Alex Dickerson: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

