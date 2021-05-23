CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC residents encouraged to get vaccinated | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » MLB News » Chicago visits St. Louis…

Chicago visits St. Louis following Alzolay’s strong showing

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (23-22, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (26-19, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (2-2, 5.58 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-4, 4.63 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -131, Cubs +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Adbert Alzolay. Alzolay threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with six strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Cardinals are 13-6 against opponents from the NL Central. St. Louis has hit 55 home runs this season, twelfth in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the club with 10, averaging one every 17.5 at-bats.

The Cubs have gone 10-13 against division opponents. Chicago has slugged .407, good for fourth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .607 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 2-1. Genesis Cabrera earned his first victory and Yadier Molina went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Adbert Alzolay registered his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman leads the Cardinals with 52 hits and has 12 RBIs.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 46 hits and has 28 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .284 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (finger), Paul DeJong: (side).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up