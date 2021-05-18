CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Castillo expected to start as Reds host the Giants

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 3:07 AM

San Francisco Giants (25-16, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-20, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (3-1, 2.14 ERA, .89 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (1-5, 7.71 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -119, Giants +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and San Francisco will face off on Tuesday.

The Reds are 10-8 on their home turf. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .327, good for second in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .400.

The Giants have gone 11-12 away from home. San Francisco has hit 56 home runs this season, second in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads them with nine, averaging one every 12.1 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-3. Logan Webb earned his third victory and Wilmer Flores went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Sonny Gray registered his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 21 extra base hits and is batting .331.

Crawford leads the Giants with nine home runs and is slugging .514.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by one run

Giants: 7-3, .218 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (right ankle), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (side).

