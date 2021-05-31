MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Home » MLB News » Castellanos takes 16-game hit…

Castellanos takes 16-game hit streak into matchup with Phillies

The Associated Press

May 31, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (25-28, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-28, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-0, 2.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (4-4, 3.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos is riding a 16-game hitting streak as Cincinnati readies to play Philadelphia.

The Reds are 11-13 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .245 batting average, Castellanos leads the team with an average of .359.

The Phillies are 10-18 on the road. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .303, led by J.T. Realmuto with a mark of .380.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 28 extra base hits and is batting .359.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 52 hits and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .229 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .199 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Bryce Harper: (forearm), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

Biden proposes federal pay raise in 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up