Wilson scheduled to start for Atlanta against Arizona

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 3:06 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-11, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (9-10, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Braves: Bryse Wilson (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Arizona will play on Sunday.

The Braves are 4-4 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .423, good for second in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .833 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 7-8 away from home. Arizona has hit 27 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with six, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-4. Huascar Ynoa earned his first victory and Ozzie Albies went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Luke Weaver took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with seven home runs and is batting .394.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with six home runs home runs and is slugging .520.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .236 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .217 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

