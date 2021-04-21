CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Prince George's Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » White Sox, Indians postponed…

White Sox, Indians postponed by snow, cold weather

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 1:19 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have postponed Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox because of snow, cold weather and a soggy field.

Up to 4 inches of snow fell overnight in the Cleveland area, and there was still snow covering the infield tarp at Progressive Field when then game was called about five hours before the scheduled 6:10 p.m. first pitch.

The AL Central teams will make up the postponement during Chicago’s next visit to Cleveland by playing a doubleheader on May 31 — two 7-inning games starting at 3:10 p.m.

Behind two home runs from reigning AL MVP José Abreu, the White Sox won Tuesday night’s game 8-5 in frigid conditions.

The Indians begin a four-game series at home on Thursday against the New York Yankees.

Chicago is off Thursday before opening a three-game home series on Friday against the Texas Rangers.

