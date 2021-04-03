Twins place Josh Donaldson on IL with strained hamstring

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list with a mild…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list with a mild right hamstring strain.

The move comes two days after Donaldson appeared to hurt himself running the bases on a double in the first inning of the Twins’ season-opening 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Donaldson stayed on the bases for the remainder of that half inning but didn’t join the Twins on the field for the bottom of the inning.

Donaldson, 35, played just 28 games last season due to a calf injury. The three-time All-Star and 2015 AL MVP signed a four-year, $92 million contract with the Twins before the 2020 season.

The Twins recalled outfielder Brent Rooker from the taxi squad to take Donaldson’s spot on the roster. Rooker hit .316 with one homer and five RBIs in seven games for the Twins last season.

