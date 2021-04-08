CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Tigers say Fetter returning for upcoming trip

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 6:03 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers said Thursday that pitching coach Chris Fetter has rejoined the team and will travel on its upcoming trip.

Manager A.J. Hinch had said March 29 that Fetter was going to be away from the team because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Detroit had Thursday off after its opening homestand against Cleveland and Minnesota. The Tigers play at Cleveland on Friday night, beginning a trip that includes games against the Indians, Astros and Athletics.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

