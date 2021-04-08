CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Take a look inside…

Take a look inside Jayson Werth’s $6.5M Virginia home for sale

Matt Weyrich

April 8, 2021, 9:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Take a look inside Werth’s $6.5M Virginia home for sale originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Jayson Werth has moved on from the Nationals and Major League Baseball as a whole, last playing for the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate in 2018. But even four years removed from his final game in Washington, Werth still has one thing tying him back to the DMV: his house.

For now, that is. Werth put his four-acre estate in McLean, Virginia, up for sale in October 2019 and it’s still on the market. Now listed at $6.495 million, Werth’s home includes 10 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two guest houses and, of course, a batting cage. The former outfielder also assembled a full workout room, added a flight simulator and installed a radiation-protected panic room.

Werth bought the home in 2011 after signing a seven-year, $126 million deal with the Nationals. He lived there with his wife, Julia, and their two children. The secluded estate backs up to Great Falls Park and includes a backyard, pool and outdoor patio. Werth, a car buff, took advantage of a nine-car garage that includes lifts for storing vehicles.

The former outfielder has picked up a second career as an organic farm since hanging up the cleats. He has a 500-acre farm in downstate Illinois, giving him little need for his Virginia estate. D.C. fans can’t watch Werth play at the park anymore, but there is still a chance for one to take over the home he lived in while hitting .263 with 109 home runs over seven seasons in a Nationals uniform.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

When it comes to open source, culture continues to eat strategy, policy for lunch

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up