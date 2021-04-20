CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Look inside Tysons mass vaccination site | Md. factory halts vaccine production | DC to offer testing at libraries | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Philadelphia's Segura puts 10-game…

Philadelphia’s Segura puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Giants

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (10-6, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -160, Giants +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jean Segura is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Philadelphia readies to play San Francisco.

The Phillies are 7-3 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .359 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .571 slugging percentage, including six extra-base hits.

The Giants are 5-5 on the road. The San Francisco pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 2.71, Kevin Gausman leads the staff with a mark of 2.46.

The Giants won the last meeting 2-0. Gausman earned his first victory and Brandon Belt went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Chase Anderson took his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with nine extra base hits and is batting .254.

Evan Longoria leads the Giants with nine RBIs and is batting .300.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 7-3, .208 batting average, 2.31 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Matt Moore: (undisclosed), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Jose Alvarado: (undisclosed), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Giants: Logan Webb: (covid vaccine), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jake McGee: (covid vaccine), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

Military exchanges open to DoD civilian employees, retirees next month

OMB, OPM to set up new hiring assessment line of business as part of IT modernization push

Lawmakers ask FEMA how to avoid future communication breakdowns during disasters

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up