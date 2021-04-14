CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nationals monitor vaccinated players | Va. vaccine chief on J&J pause | What to know about J&J vaccine | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Peterson expected to start…

Peterson expected to start as Mets host Phillies

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (6-5) vs. New York Mets (4-3)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-1, 2.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Mets: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the New York Mets on Wednesday.

The Mets went 17-23 in division games in 2020. New York hit 86 total home runs and averaged 9.2 hits per game last year.

The Phillies went 21-19 in division play in 2020. Philadelphia hit 82 total home runs and averaged 8.3 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. New York leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DoD is still unbalanced on readiness, but is it trying to do too much?

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

Step increases are 'nearly automatic' for most federal employees, MSPB says

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up