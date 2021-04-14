Peterson expected to start as Mets host Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (6-5) vs. New York Mets (4-3) Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-1,…

Philadelphia Phillies (6-5) vs. New York Mets (4-3)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-1, 2.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Mets: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the New York Mets on Wednesday.

The Mets went 17-23 in division games in 2020. New York hit 86 total home runs and averaged 9.2 hits per game last year.

The Phillies went 21-19 in division play in 2020. Philadelphia hit 82 total home runs and averaged 8.3 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. New York leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.