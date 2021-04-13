CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Most Nationals players receive vaccine | Volunteers needed in Fairfax | Prince George’s Co. schools’ wireless hot spots recall | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Kuhl scheduled to start…

Kuhl scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against San Diego

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (8-3) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (3-7)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-1, 6.43 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

The Pirates finished 13-19 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh averaged 7.1 hits with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 76 total doubles last season.

The Padres went 16-12 away from home in 2020. San Diego hit 95 total home runs with 210 total extra base hits last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season. San Diego leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Pierce Johnson: (right adductor), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (right calf), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

VA faces pivotal moment with EHR after months of lingering usability problems

Biden calls on Congress to restore capacity, reinvest in civilian agencies with 2022 budget

USPS earns 91% approval in IG survey despite pandemic challenges

Some lawmakers want to rethink military benefits as some service member families go hungry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up