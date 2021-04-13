Kuhl scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against San Diego

San Diego Padres (8-3) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (3-7) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD Pirates: Chad Kuhl…

San Diego Padres (8-3) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (3-7)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-1, 6.43 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

The Pirates finished 13-19 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh averaged 7.1 hits with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 76 total doubles last season.

The Padres went 16-12 away from home in 2020. San Diego hit 95 total home runs with 210 total extra base hits last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season. San Diego leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Pierce Johnson: (right adductor), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (right calf), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

