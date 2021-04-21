CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. vaccine update | DC to allow walk-up vaccinations | Shots add to local pharmacies' workloads | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Kelly, Diamondbacks to take on Mahle, Reds

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 3:45 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (6-10, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-6, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-2, 25.31 ERA, 5.06 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-1, 5.79 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -182, Diamondbacks +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Arizona will play on Wednesday.

The Reds are 7-2 on their home turf. Cincinnati has slugged .470, the highest in the National League. Tyler Naquin leads the club with a .714 slugging percentage, including seven extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 4-7 on the road. Arizona has hit 22 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with six, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-0. Luke Weaver earned his first victory and David Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Jose De Leon registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naquin leads the Reds with seven extra base hits and is batting .262.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with eight extra base hits and 11 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.40 ERA

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

