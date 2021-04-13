CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Most Nationals players receive vaccine | Volunteers needed in Fairfax | Prince George’s Co. schools’ wireless hot spots recall | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Gausman expected to start…

Gausman expected to start as San Francisco hosts Cincinnati

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cincinnati Reds (7-3) vs. San Francisco Giants (6-4)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD Giants: Kevin Gausman (0-0, 1.32 ERA, .66 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The Giants went 19-14 on their home field in 2020. San Francisco averaged 8.9 hits per game last season and totaled 81 home runs as a team.

The Reds went 15-16 away from home in 2020. Cincinnati hit 90 total home runs with 169 total extra base hits last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

VA faces pivotal moment with EHR after months of lingering usability problems

Biden calls on Congress to restore capacity, reinvest in civilian agencies with 2022 budget

USPS earns 91% approval in IG survey despite pandemic challenges

Some lawmakers want to rethink military benefits as some service member families go hungry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up