Flaherty, Cardinals to take on Lopez, Marlins

St. Louis Cardinals (3-2) vs. Miami Marlins (1-4)

Miami; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 12.46 ERA) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (0-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

The Marlins went 11-15 at home in 2020. Miami hit .244 as a team with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 60 total home runs last year.

The Cardinals went 16-15 away from home in 2020. St. Louis hit .234 as a team last season while averaging 6.8 hits per game.

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin), Garrett Cooper: (covid vaccine reaction).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

