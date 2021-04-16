CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Dodgers star Bellinger has…

Dodgers star Bellinger has hairline fracture in left leg

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 9:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger has a hairline fracture in his left fibula, manager Dave Roberts said Friday before the defending World Series champions opened a highly anticipated three-game series against the Padres.

Roberts said Bellinger had a scan Thursday that showed the hairline fracture. The manager said there is no timetable for his return.

“At least we know what Cody’s dealing with,” Roberts said. “Certain players heal differently, so I just don’t know where Cody is going to be at. … I can say comfortably that it’s not a day-to-day thing, so we can kind of just put it on the back burner and let Cody do his rehab and join us hopefully soon.”

Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, was injured on April 5 when he was cleated by Athletics pitcher Reymin Guduan on a close play at first base. He was placed on the 10-day injured list the next day and was eligible to be activated on Friday.

Roberts said Bellinger is still taking swings and was going through a workout in Los Angeles earlier Friday.

The Dodgers swept the Padres in the NL Division Series in October, ending San Diego’s first postseason run in 14 seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up