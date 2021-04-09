CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to enter Phase 2 of vaccination next week | Summer camp guidance | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Diamondbacks to start Widener…

Diamondbacks to start Widener against Cincinnati in home opener

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cincinnati Reds (5-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (2-5)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field for the first time in 2021 against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Diamondbacks went 16-14 in home games in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 58 total home runs last season.

The Reds went 15-16 on the road in 2020. Cincinnati pitchers struck out 10.2 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 3.84.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (knee), Nick Ahmed: (knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (illness), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Agencies struggle to find qualified talent through public job postings, even with skills assessments

OMB requires updated EIS transition plan in IT passback guidance

Military suicides rose in 2020, especially in reserve forces

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up