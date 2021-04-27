Cubs take 3-game slide into matchup with Braves

Chicago Cubs (10-12, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (10-12, third in the NL East) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20…

Chicago Cubs (10-12, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (10-12, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Trevor Williams (2-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Braves: Ian Anderson (1-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -167, Cubs +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Braves are 5-6 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 30 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with seven, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

The Cubs are 2-5 on the road. Chicago has hit 30 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Willson Contreras leads the club with seven, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-7. Charlie Morton secured his second victory and Freddie Freeman went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Brandon Workman took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 14 extra base hits and is batting .361.

Kris Bryant leads the Cubs with 22 hits and has 16 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .218 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist), Javier Baez: (hamstring), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

