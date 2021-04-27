CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Prince George's Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Cubs take 3-game slide…

Cubs take 3-game slide into matchup with Braves

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (10-12, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (10-12, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Trevor Williams (2-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Braves: Ian Anderson (1-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -167, Cubs +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Braves are 5-6 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 30 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with seven, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

The Cubs are 2-5 on the road. Chicago has hit 30 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Willson Contreras leads the club with seven, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-7. Charlie Morton secured his second victory and Freddie Freeman went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Brandon Workman took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 14 extra base hits and is batting .361.

Kris Bryant leads the Cubs with 22 hits and has 16 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .218 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist), Javier Baez: (hamstring), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

JADC2 strategy in the works, possibility for investment fund

Pentagon now using direct-hire authorities for a third of its cyber workforce

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up